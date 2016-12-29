Couple charged in assault, robbery of 84-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police have arrested two people accused of a strong armed robbery that started in Colonial Heights and ended as a police chase and crash in Petersburg.

Reginald Eley, 46, and Jacqueline Williams, 30, both of Raeford North Carolina, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, assault and felony eluding.

Police say Eley approached an 84-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Pleasant Dale Avenue Tuesday. That’s when he allegedly assaulted her, threw her to the ground in her yard and stole her purse.

The elderly woman was taken to a local hospital with some minor scrapes and bruises.

The suspects then jumped in a vehicle and sped off.

Investigators say thanks to a good vehicle description they were able to locate the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in a crash at the Washington Street exit on I-95 south in Petersburg.

The pair was arrested and charged with multiple crimes and police say additional charges are pending.

Eley and Williams are being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Investigators say both suspects were found to be wanted out of the State of North Carolina, but didn’t specify on the charges.