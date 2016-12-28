Weary travelers surprised with $100 gift cards at Greyhound bus station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

Sandra Jones wanted to help people traveling home for the holidays, so she visited the Greyhound Bus Station.

The day that she went, there were people who had been at the station for days, due to inclement weather in other parts of the nation affecting certain travel routes.

She met people who had slept at the station, families traveling, and people traveling because their car completely broke down.

Sandra then gave four people $100 gift cards to help them out.

Their reactions are amazing and full of joy, just watch the video above.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

All we ask is that each person pay it forward to someone else who may be in need.

A person at the bus station got involved too and handed out another $100 gift card to a total stranger.

