Suffolk Police Officer buys Christmas presents for family in need

SUFFOLK, Va. – Officer Paul Hutta made Christmas extra special for one Suffolk family.

When Officer Hutta responded to a call for service he learned that two young boys would not have presents to open on Christmas.

The family needed to save their money for important bills, so Officer Hutta took action, WTKR reports.

He delivered presents to the family and they were so grateful the family called Emergency Communications to be sure Hutta’s actions were recognized.

Officer Hutta was able to go back to the home to visit the family and to get a picture on Christmas Day.

The Suffolk Police Department thanked Officer Hutta saying he put his heart behind his badge.