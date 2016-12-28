Storm brings central VA rain with heavy snow to our west

RICHMOND, Va. — A storm system will slide a cold front across the region on Thursday. The precipitation with this system will be rain from early Thursday morning until around midday. This may start as some freezing rain in the higher elevations in western Virginia, but should be just plain rain everywhere else.

Once this part of the storm system passes by, our rain chances will diminish Thursday afternoon. The storm will strengthen across the northeastern United States and pull colder air in behind it. For us, this just means dry weather with highs in the 40s on Friday and lows in the 20s Friday night. For areas well north and west of our viewing area, this storm will produce accumulating snowfall.

There will be a period of snow from late Thursday through much of Friday from West Virginia up through Pennsylvania into New England. A light accumulation of snow may occur west of I-81, but the higher elevations of West Virginia will receive over six inches of snow. Interior parts of New England will pick up over one foot of snow. Warmer air will keep the precipitation as rain or a rain/snow mix closer to the coast for areas like Boston. Heavy lake-effect snows will occur downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Our colder punch of air will modify over the weekend, and highs will jump back into the 60s by Tuesday as another storm brings rain to the area. Another push of colder air will arrive later next week as a large portion of the United States experiences below-normal temperatures.