Relive the characters and adventures of Mark Holmberg’s RVA Revealed 2016

RICHMOND, Va. -- Earlier this year, CBS 6 turned me loose on Wednesday nights to do a weekly segment called RVA Revealed, about people, places, things and events that give our area its distinctive character and flavor.

What a blast!

We met and admired chronic cat rescuer Swamp Man, celebrity chef Peter Chang, our big-time Little Ozzie and a world-famous Richmond punk rock drummer who is now an ER doctor.

We caught up with the elusive Naked Man after his latest nudity arrest and sat down with a former child prodigy composer still writing from his heart in a mid-town coffee shop after all these years.

We re-visited the deadly fountain collapse in Monroe Park and the 1854 discovery in South Richmond of the largest diamond found - at that time - in North America.

We explored the mysteries of the carved trees of Maymont, the origins of Grateful Dead rock, the Ginter Park markers and the hanging vultures of Dutch Gap.

We penetrated a super historic Masonic Hall in Shockoe Bottom and roved through the cities alleys, finding "Paradise" and a Buddha like sentinel of a Church Hill alley.

We celebrated the opening of an instant icon - the Potterfield Pedestrian bridge across the James - and immersed ourselves in the history of a hidden carriage house in the Fan.

We heard how a local gospel choir is saving young lives and giving them new direction.

And local actor, character and beloved musician Coby Batty gave us some advice during this wacky year.

Yes, it was a wild and eventful year. As Richmond's legendary newsman Tiger Tom Mitchell said during his 100th birthday party:

"You know, actually I didn't think I was going to make it."

So what did I learn this year?

Richmond is a wonderfully quirky and cool town filled with great people, places and history.

And also . . .

I have the best job in the world. Thank you for joining me for RVA Revealed!