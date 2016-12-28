× Musical prodigy Eric Stanley

RICHMOND, Va. – Eric Stanley has been labeled a Musical Prodigy and Youtube Sensation, and for good reason. The talented musician and composer has performed as an opening act for chart-topping artists, including B.O.B, Wale and J. Cole. Eric stopped by our studios earlier this Summer before taking off on his headlining tour ‘The Eric Stanley Tour.’ Take a listen to his original composition ‘Another Year.’ For more information you can visit www.ericstanleyworldwide.com