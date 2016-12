× Future Prospect performs their single ‘BAM’

RICHMOND, Va. – Since making their debut on our LIVE show in late September, the musical ensemble Future Prospect has quickly become a favorite among Virginia This Morning viewers. Check out their single ‘BAM’ of their newest album ‘The Climb’ that they performed for us earlier this year. For more information you can visit www.futureprospect.bandcamp.com and www.facebook.com/prospectsofthefuture