Full list of celebrity deaths in 2016

From the death of music icon David Bowie in January to the loss of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, there were many shocking deaths in the entertainment world in 2016.

From sports icons like Arnold Palmer to music legends like Prince and TV icons like Alan Thicke and Florence Henderson. The world paid tribute to the talented stars that left us this year.

Below is a list of all the celebrities that passed away in 2016.

JANUARY

4 – Robert Stigwood, Entertainment Manager – age 81

6 – Pat Harrington Jr., Actor – age 86

7 – Troy Shondell, Singer – age 76

7 – Kitty Kallen, Singer – age 94

9 – Angus Scrimm, Acto – age 89

10 – David Bowie, Musician – age 69

11 – David Margulies, Actor – age 78

14 – Alan Rickman, Actor – age 69

14 – René Angélil, Singer / Manager – age 73

15 – Dan Haggerty, Actor – age 74

15 – Noreen Corcoran, Actress – age 72

18 – Glen Frey, Singer / Songwriter – age 67

26 – Abe Vigoda, Actor – age 94

28 – Paul Kantner, Singer / Songwriter – age 74

28 – Mike Minor, Actor – age 75

FEBRUARY

2 – Bob Elliot, Comedian – age 92

3 – Maurice White, Musician / songwriter – age 74

3 – Joe Alaskey, Voice Actor – age 63

4 – Joe Dowell, Pop Singer – age 76

13 – Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court Justice – age 79

15 – George Gaynes, Actor – age 98

15 – Vanity, Actress/Singer – age 57

19 – Harper Lee, Novelist – age 89

22 – Yolande Fox, Singer – age 87

22 – Sonny James, Country Music Singer/Songwriter – age 87

24 – Lennie Baker, Musician – age 69

25 – Tony Burton, Actor – age 78

28 – George Kennedy, Actor – age 91

29 – Gil Hill, Police Commander/Actor – age 84

MARCH

4 – Joey Martin Feek, Country music singer/songwriter– age 40

6 – Nancy Reagan, First Lady of the U.S.(1981-1989) Husband, 40th President Ronald Reagan – age 94

8 – Sir George Martin, Producer for the “Beatles” albums – age 90

9 – Robert Horton, Actor– age 91

10 – Keith Emerson, Musician / keyboardist – age 71

13 – Adrienne Corri, Actress – age 85

16 – Frank Sinatra Jr., Singer– age 72

17 – Larry Drake, Actor – age 66

18 – Joe Santos, Actor – age 84

21 – Peter Brown, Actor – age 80

22 – Rob Ford, Politician, mayor of Toronto – age 46

22 – Richard Bradford, Actor – age 81

22 – Phife Dawg, Singer – age 45

23 – Joe Garagiola, Baseball Player – age 90

23 – Ken Howard, Actor – age 71

24 – Earl Hamner, Jr., Writer/Producer – age 92

24 – Garry Shandling, Comedian – age 66

27 – Mother Angelica, Franciscan Nun – age 92

28 – James Noble, Actor – age 94

APRIL

6 – Merle Haggard, singer/songwriter – age 79

12 – Anne Jackson, Actress – age 90

17 – Doris Roberts, Actress – age 90

20 – Victoria Wood, English Comedian/Actress – age 62

20 – Chyna, WWE wrestler – age 46

21 – Prince, Musician – age 57

21 – Lonnie (Mack) McIntosh, Guitarist – age 74

23 – Madeleine Sherwood, Actress – age 94

24 – Billy Paul, Singer – age 81

MAY

8 – William Schallert, Actor – age 93

12 – Julius La Rosa, Singer – age 86

19 – Morley Safer, Journalist for CBS News for 52 years – age 84

19 – Alan Young, Actor – age 96

24 – Burt Kwouk, Actor – age 85

27 – Mike Barnett, Singer – age 89

29 – Patty Duke, Singer – age 69

JUNE

3 – Muhammad Ali, Professional Boxer – age 74

10 – Gordie Howe, Hockey player for Detroit Red Wings – age 88

13 – Michu Meszaros, Actor / Circus Performer – age 76

14 – Ann Guilbert, Actress – age 87

14 – Ronnie Claire Edwards, Actress – age 83

16 – Jo Cox, British Labour Party Member of Parliament – age 41

17 – Ron Lester, Actor – age 45

19 – Anton Yelchin, Actor – age 27

27 – Mack Rice, Songwriter – age 82

28 – Scotty Moore, Guitarist – age 84

28 – Buddy Ryan, NFL Football Coach – age 85

28 – Pat Summitt, NCAA Basketball Coach– age 64

JULY

2 – Michael Cimino, Writer/Director – age 77

2 – Elie Wiesel, Jewish Writer/political activist – age 87

2 – Teddy Rooney, Actor/Musician – age 66

3 – Noel Neill, Actress – age 95

6 – Danny Smythe, Musician – age 67

16 – Bonnie Brown, Musician – age 77

19 – Garry Marshall, Writer/Producer/Actor – age 81

27 – Jerry Doyle, Actor– age 60

30 – Gloria DeHaven, Actress/Singer – age 91

AUGUST

2 – David Huddleston, Actor – age 85

3 – Ricci Martin, Entertainer – age 62

6 – Pete Fountain, Jazz Musician – age 86

11 – Glenn Yarbrough, Singer – age 86

13 – Michel Richard, Chef/Restaurateur – age 68

13 – Kenny Baker, Actor – age 81

14 – Fyvush Finkel, Actor – age 93

19 –Jack Riley, Actor – age 80

23 – Steven Hill, Actor – age 94

25 – Jeanne Martin, Model – age 89

25 – Marvin Kaplan, Actor – age 89

29 – Gene Wilder, Actor – age 83

SEPTEMBER

1 – Jon Polito, Actor – age 65

6 – Hugh O’Brian, Actor – age 91

9 – James Stacy, Actor– age 79

17 – Charmian Carr, Actress – age 73

24 – Bill Nunn, Actor – age 63

25 – Jean Shepard, Singer/Songwriter – 82

25 – José Fernández, Baseball player for Miami Marlins – age 24

25 – Arnold Palmer, Golfer – age 87

28 – Shimon Peres, Statesman – age 93

OCTOBER

21 – Kevin Meaney, Comedian – age 60

23 – Pete Burns, Singer/Songwriter – age 57

24 – Bobby Vee, Singer – age 73

30 – Tammy Grimes, Stage Actress – age 82

NOVEMBER

3 – Kay Starr, Singer – age 94

7 – Janet Reno, Attorney General of the United States 1993-2001 – age 78

7 – Leonard Cohen, Poet / Songwriter – age 82

11 – Robert Vaughn, Actor – age 83

13 – Leon Russell, Musician / Songwriter – age 74

14 – Gwen Ifill, Journalist for “Washington Week” and “PBS NewsHour” on PBS – age 61

15 – Holly Dunn, Singer / Songwriter – age 59

18 – Sharon Jones, American soul and funk singer – age 60

24 – Florence Henderson, Actress / Singer – Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch” (1969 to 1974) – age 82

25 – Fidel Castro, Dictator – Prime Minister then President of Cuba from 1959-2008 – age 90

25 – Ron Glass, Actor – age 71

26 – Fritz Weaver, Actor – age 90

28 – Van Williams, Actor – age 82

28 – Jim Delligatti, McDonald’s franchisee/created The Big Mac – age 98

30 – Keo Woolford, Actor – age 49

30 – Grant Tinker, Television executive/Chairman and CEO of NBC (1981-’86) – age 90

DECEMBER

3 – Don Calfa, Actor – age 76

3 – Billy Chapin, Actor – age 72

7 – Greg Lake, Musician – age 69

8 – Joseph Mascolo, Actor– age 87

8 – John Glenn, WWII & Korean War Fighter Pilot. Marine Colonel. NASA Astronaut. Senator from Ohio (1974-99) – age 95

12 – Jim Lowe, Singer – age 93

13 – Alan Thicke, Actor – age 69

14 – Bernard Fox, Actor – age 89

15 – Craig Sager, Sports Reporter – age 65

18 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian Actress and Socialite – age 99

18 – Gordie Tapp, Entertainer – age 94

20 – Michèle Morgan, French Actress – age 96

24 – Rick Parfitt, Musician/Songwriter – age 68

24 – Caroline Aherne, Comedienne/Actress – lead role and co-producer of “The Royle Family” – age 52

25 – George Michael, Singer/Songwriter – age 53

26 – Rickey Lopez, Actor – age 54

27 – Carrie Fisher, Actress – age 60

27 – Richard Adams, Author – age 96