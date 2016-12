× Foot-tapping music from River City Swing

RICHMOND, Va. – River City Swing left a lasting impression after their debut appearance on our show in early 2016, they performed two classic Jazz songs and had us dancing along to the beat. Check out River City Swing’s rendition of ‘It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing.’ For more information you can visit www.rivercityswing.bandcamp.com