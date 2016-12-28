A total solar eclipse is coming in 2017!

The New Year is not just bringing ‘new year, new me’ plans…There will also be a total solar eclipse in 2017.

The Moon will completely block the Sun on August 21, 2017, according to NASA.

This is said to be an amazing sight that many, even avid eclipse seekers, have not experienced.

People in 48 states will have a view of the rare event, from coast to coast of North America.

The Great American Eclipse.com has a suggestion list of the best places to see the total eclipse.

Some of suggested viewing sights closest to North Carolina and Virginia include Columbia, South Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Nashville, Tennessee.

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon blocks the sun because it passes between the Sun and Earth.

NationalEclipse.com says the eclipse starts when the Moon slowly obscures the Sun and eventually a flash of light occurs before the sun is blocked totally.

Visibility depends on weather, but making the trip to the path where the eclipse can be seen will be worth it!

The Great American Eclipse.com says the last time a total solar eclipse crossed the nation from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean was on June 8, 1918.

Click here for a map to see when and where the total eclipse will be visible.