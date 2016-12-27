× Cuban Style Pork Chops with a heavenly Yucca Potato Puree

RICHMOND, Va – We always enjoy doing a little quality control on Recipe Developer and Personal Chef Gabrielle Tenney’s latest flavorful dish inspired by her world travels. Earlier this year Gabrielle visited the studio to share her recipe for a flavor-packed Cuban Style Pork Chops with Yucca Potato Puree. For more information you can visit http://www.savvyandwell.com.

Cuban Style Pork Chops with Yucca Potato Puree, Coconut Black Beans and Asparagus

Cuban Style Pork Chops:

· 2 Pork Chops, trimmed and tied

· 1 teaspoons salt

· 1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

· 3 cloves garlic, minced

· 2 tablespoons dried oregano

· 1/2 bunch parsley, stems removed and discarded, leaves chopped

· 3 scallions, green parts only, chopped

· Zests of 1/2 lime, 1/2 lemon, and 1/2 orange

· 1 teaspoon ground cumin

· 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil



1. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. In a large bowl or mortar and pestle,, make a paste of garlic, oregano, parsley, scallions, citrus zests, cumin, and olive oil. Rub the paste all over the pork. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in a bowl and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours.

2. Bring the pork chops up to room temperature before cooking for best results. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meat reads between 155°F and 160° F. Rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Yucca Potato Puree:

1 medium Yucca, peeled and chopped into medium pieces

1/2 can coconut milk

1 tablespoon butter

salt and pepper to taste

1. In a medium pot add the yucca and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until fork tender- 15-20 minutes. Strain through a colander- remove all liquid.

2. In the same pot add the coconut milk and butter and heat up. When hot remove from the heat, add yucca, salt and pepper and mash until smooth.

Coconut Black Beans:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped small

1/2 cup vegetable stock or water

1/2 13oz can coconut milk

1 15 oz can black beans, rinsed

1 tbs brown sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cumin, ground

1. Sauté onion and garlic in oil until translucent. Add veg stock and coconut milk along with seasonings.

2. Add beans and cook until creamy in consistency.

To serve: Grill asparagus last minute and plate with yucca puree, coconut black beans and top with Pork Chop. Enjoy.