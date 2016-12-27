Chef K’s easy to make ‘K-Bobs’
RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite Chef K has created numerous delicious dishes over the years on Virginia This Morning. Over the summer she walked us through how to create her ‘K-Bobs,’ using chicken fresh vegetables and a tasty marinade. For more information you can visit http://www.facebook.com/chefkcooking/
Chef K-Bobs
8 long wooden skewers
Ingredients:
2 lb chicken breast, cut into 1½ inch pieces and marinated (see recipe below)
2 red sweet peppers
2 yellow sweet peppers
2 green peppers
2 red onions
1 pint cherry tomatoes
Marinade:
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp red wine vinegar
1 lemon, juiced
1 Tbsp fresh garlic, chopped
2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion
1 Tbsp dried oregano
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1 tsp seasoned salt
Directions:
Whisk together marinade ingredients in a bowl. Place chicken pieces in a gallon sized bag. Pour marinade into bag with chicken. Seal bag and mix to coat all chicken pieces. Place in refrigerator for 1-2 hours.
Chop peppers and onions into 1-2 inch pieces. After chicken has marinated, assemble kabobs: alternate chicken, peppers, onions and finish with cherry tomato at the end.
Preheat grill on high, then decrease to medium/high heat. Place Chef K-Bobs on grill to cook until juices run clear from chicken, turning every 4-5 minutes, approximately 15-20 minutes total. Remove from grill and serve immediately.