× Chef K’s easy to make ‘K-Bobs’

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite Chef K has created numerous delicious dishes over the years on Virginia This Morning. Over the summer she walked us through how to create her ‘K-Bobs,’ using chicken fresh vegetables and a tasty marinade. For more information you can visit http://www.facebook.com/chefkcooking/

Chef K-Bobs

8 long wooden skewers

Ingredients:

2 lb chicken breast, cut into 1½ inch pieces and marinated (see recipe below)

2 red sweet peppers

2 yellow sweet peppers

2 green peppers

2 red onions

1 pint cherry tomatoes

Marinade:

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 lemon, juiced

1 Tbsp fresh garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp finely chopped red onion

1 Tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp seasoned salt

Directions:

Whisk together marinade ingredients in a bowl. Place chicken pieces in a gallon sized bag. Pour marinade into bag with chicken. Seal bag and mix to coat all chicken pieces. Place in refrigerator for 1-2 hours.

Chop peppers and onions into 1-2 inch pieces. After chicken has marinated, assemble kabobs: alternate chicken, peppers, onions and finish with cherry tomato at the end.

Preheat grill on high, then decrease to medium/high heat. Place Chef K-Bobs on grill to cook until juices run clear from chicken, turning every 4-5 minutes, approximately 15-20 minutes total. Remove from grill and serve immediately.

