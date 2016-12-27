× Big Herm’s Pan Seared Strip Steak

RICHMOND, Va. – We celebrated a big milestone with Fan Favorite “Big Herm” Baskerville this past November, when he reached the four year mark of appearing as a guest chef on our show. Take a look at the delicious Pan Seared New York Strip Steak with Fresh Garlic and Thyme that he created for the special occassion. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com



BIG HERM’S PAN SEARED STRIP STEAK WITH GARLIC & THYME



INGREDIENTS:

2- 12 OUNCE NEW YORK STRIP STEAKS

1 tsp- KOSHER or SEA SALT

¾ Tbsp- BLACK PEPPER

1 Tbsp- OLIVE OIL 2 Tbsp- BUTTER

2- SPRIGS of FRESH THYME

2- GARLIC CLOVES (CRUSHED)

Directions: Let Steaks stand at room temperature for 30 mins. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly on steaks Heat large cast iron skillet pan on high heat. Add oil to pan and coat. Add steaks to pan, cook 3 mins on each side or until browned. Reduce heat to med-low, add butter thyme and garlic. Tilt pan towards you to pool butter. Cook 1 ½ mins, basting steaks with butter. Remove steaks from pan, cover loosely with foil. Let stand for 10 min. Reserve butter mixture in pan. Cut steak diagonally across grain into thin slices. Discard thyme and garlic, spoon butter over steak. Serve with favorite veggies.