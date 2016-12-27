Deadly 288 crash: Vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning on Route 288, near Chester Road, in Chesterfield County, according to Virginia State Police.

"A vehicle was traveling south on 288 when it lost control crossing the median and going into the northbound lanes of Route 288 striking another vehicle," Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. "State Police are still investigating and next of kin notification is pending."

The crash was reported at about 12:50 a.m.

All lanes and ramps that closed after the crash have reopened.

