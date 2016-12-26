Where to take your Christmas tree for recycling

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — If you’re ready to take down your Christmas tree, here’s a list of area recycling locations.

Henrico Public Utilities and the Keep Henrico Beautiful Committee are accepting Christmas trees from Monday, Dec. 26, until Sunday, Jan. 8. They will be recycling the trees by converting them into mulch.

The service is free, but will be limited to people who live in Henrico.

Trees will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Western Henrico Government Center, at 4301 East Parham Road, in the lower parking lot

Eastern Government Center, at 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot

Springfield Road Landfill Public Use Area, at 10600 Fords Country Lane

Charles City Road Landfill Public Use Area, at 2075 Charles City Road

If you live in Richmond, you can take your tree to any of the below areas through January 7, 2017:

East Richmond Road Convenience Center, at 3800 East Richmond Road

Richmond Southside Transfer Station, at 3520 N. Hopkins Road

Residents can also leave their tree next to their “supercan” on trash day and it will be recycled.

Don’t forget to take any ornaments and lights off the trees before dropping your tree off or taking to the curb!

If you live elsewhere, the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has a complete list of locations where you can drop off your tree.

If you live in Ashland, you can take your tree out to the curb.

If you live in Chesterfield, you can take your tree to these locations through January 31, 2017:

Northern Area Convenience Center, at 3200 Warbro Road

Southern Area Convenience Center, at 6700 Landfill Road

If you live in Goochland, you can take your tree to these locations through January 31, 2017:

Central Convenience Center, Rt. 632, near Rt. 522, 1908 Hidden Rock Lane (open 7 days a week)

Western Convenience Center, Rt. 606, 3455 Hadensville Fife Road (closed on Wednesdays)

7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

If you live in Hanover, you can take your tree to any of the below areas through January 31, 2017:

Rt. 301 Transfer Station , Courtland Farm Rd. (Rt. 820) – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mon. – Sat. (closed Sunday and holidays)

Mechanicsville Center, 7427 Verdi Ln. (Rt. 710) – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Courthouse Center, 7301 Courtland Farm Rd. (Rt. 820) – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m, daily (closed holidays)

Beaverdam Center, 18400 Beaverdam Rd. (Rt. 715) – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m, daily (closed holidays)

Doswell Center, 11224 Doswell Rd. (Rt. 688) – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m, daily (closed holidays)

Elmont Center, 11045 Lewistown Rd. (Rt. 783) – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m, daily (closed holidays)

Montpelier Center, 15188 Clazemont Rd. (Rt. 715) – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m, daily (closed holidays)

If you live in Hopewell, you can take it to the curb, but it won’t be recycled.

If you live in New Kent, you can take it to:

Rt. 618 Refuse Collection Center (Brush Recycling area)

6301 Olivet Church Road

Open daily 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check with county for any holiday closings)

If you live in Petersburg, from Jan. 2 to Jan. 14, you can take the tree to the Tri City Landfill & Disposal Facility (no charge for tree recycling) or you can take it to the curb (but it won’t be recycled).

If you live in Powhatan, from Jan. 2- Jan. 31, you can take it to Yard Works, at 1990 Anderson Hwy, from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri).