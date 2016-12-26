VTM Favorite: Tom Euler Trio perform ‘Couldn’t Stand the Weather’

RICHMOND, Va. – Tom Euler first captured our attention when he visited our LIVE show with popular blues group The Bobby ‘Blackhat’ Walters Band. Tom has since become a fan favorite on the show, and stopped by recently along with band members Wes Mallory and Max Parker to perform classic rock song ‘Couldn’t Stand the Weather.’ You can catch Tom performing with the Bobby Blackhat Walters Band LIVE on stage on Saturday, December 31st for the ‘First Night’ Celebration at Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg at 7 pm and again at 8 pm. For more information you can visit http://www.tomeuler.com