Virginia State Parks offering free guided New Year’s Day hikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are planning to head outdoors for the New Year, Virginia State Parks are offering a free way to celebrate with your family.

All 37 Virginia State Parks are offering few admission to start the New Year off right.

The national initiative called "First Day Hikes" gives families the opportunity to participate in free, guided First Day Hike Programs.

The hikes allow visitors and families to welcome in the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature.

"America’s State Park programs are committed to promoting outdoor recreation in hopes to help address obesity, especially in children. Furthermore, exercise and outdoor activities rejuvenate the mind and body, promoting overall mental and physical health and wellness."

For a list of scheduled hikes and programs for New Year’s Day, click here.

The Virginia the Department of Conservation is also holding a New Year Challenge contest for participants with a $500 Virginia State Parks Overnight Stay Gift Certificate grand prize.