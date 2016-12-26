× Video of girls opening Christmas gift honoring their late grandfather will move you to tears

OKLAHOMA — Some gifts mean so much. This gift two sisters received on Christmas is one they will never forget. Jennifer Ramos posted a video on Twitter that captured the moment her younger sisters opened up the presents.

Ramos tweeted:

“so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice.”

so my grandpa passed away tragically about a year ago and my aunt got my sisters a teddy bear that has a recording of my grandpas voice😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdjUaghISr — yenn (@y_jennifer2974) December 25, 2016

The touching video shows each girl opening up the gift, and reacting to the message from their late grandfather. Family members told BuzzFeed he passed away after suffering a stroke during a robbery.

Ramos told BuzzFeed the bears had audio messages which were cut from video clips of their grandfather; each message had an inside joke for the girls.