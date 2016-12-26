Missing grandmother and young child last seen at Va. gas station

RUTHER GLEN, Va. – A woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter were last heard from when they stopped for gas in Caroline County.

Family members have filed a missing persons report for 71-year-old Barbara Briley and her great-granddaughter La Myer Briley

The two were driving from New Jersey to the town of Morven in Anson County, North Carolina.

Relatives said on Christmas Eve Barbara contacted them at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, while they were stopped for gas at an Exxon on Rogers Clark Boulevard in Ruther Glen.

The two were traveling in a silver Toyota Rav 4 with New Jersey tag C80-ELS.

Barbara is African-American, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

La Myar, the 5-year-old, was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a gray camo sweat hoodie.