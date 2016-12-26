× Lakeside bar purchased and re-branded as Bryan Park Bar and Grill

HENRICO, Va. — A local CFO is making his first foray into the Richmond restaurant business.

Tamir Sherif, chief financial officer of Richmond-based Retail Data LLC, is the new owner of the former Sonny’s Bar & Grill at 5516-5518 Lakeside Ave., and has since renamed the establishment Bryan Park Bar & Grill.

Sherif closed the acquisition Dec. 9. He would not disclose the purchase price for the restaurant. Richard Holden, principal broker and owner of Holden Realty, represented the seller.

Sherif, who says he’s a foodie at heart, has always wanted to own a restaurant.

“I’ve dealt with finances my entire career, and I felt buying this restaurant was a solid investment,” Sherif said. “I’ve lived in Montreal, Toronto…and Austin, and have seen this dynamic before.”

He said he likes the Lakeside area’s proximity to established neighborhoods and recreational spots, like the restaurant’s namesake Bryan Park.

“This is a solid location,” Sharif said. “You have a very interesting group of young professionals, long-time residents and starter homes in the area. We want them to make this their neighborhood spot.”

Several establishments have occupied the storefront over the past decade, such as LA Grill and McCook’s Bar & Grill, Holden said.

Part of Sherif’s strategy for longevity with Bryan Park Bar & Grill is to capture more daytime customers with more menu items and more nighttime crowds with live bands and karaoke.

