Fort Lee soldier and wife surprised with gifts for family

PETERSBURG, Va. – A soldier stationed at Fort Lee, and his wife, were surprised by some unexpected gifts for their five children.

CBS 6 reporter Wayne Covil caught up with Army Specialist Watson and his wife Lakisha at the post exchange, shopping for Christmas presents.

“We are going to go shopping and buy you a couple of games for your kids – for your service, and for you and your wife,” Wayne said.

The duo picked up several games. The Watson’s have four boys ages five, eight, 12 and 15, and a girl age 9.

“On behalf of CBS 6 Gives, we appreciate what you and your family do to protect our country,” Wayne said.

Wayne walked outside with Mr. Watson and his wife, where another surprise was waiting.

Wayne had secretly involved the Fort Lee police who transported the trampoline Wayne bought earlier at Toys R Us. They were waiting outside with the trampoline to surprise the Watson family.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

All we ask in return in that someone pay it forward and give to someone else who may be in need.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

Watch CBS 6 Month of Giving segments each day or catch up online.