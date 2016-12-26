Crime Insider: Party planner of fatal mansion party arrested for unrelated charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several Richmond workers had a scary start to their Christmas early Sunday morning as they were the targets of an armed robbery in Carytown.

Crime insider sources tell Jon Burkett the robbery happened after several servers from Can Can Brasserie, located in the 3100 block of West Cary Street, got off of work.

Those sources said five men walked up to the servers as they left the building and made small talk, asking if they knew where the party was at and for directions.

Sources say that’s when at least one of the suspects pulled out a shotgun and demanded money. No one was hurt during the robbery, but sources say the suspects fled and tried pulling off another robbery close by.

So far, sources say good descriptions of the suspects and their getaway car has helped police track down three of the five suspects.

Two additional suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Party planner of fatal Chesterfield mansion party arrested in California

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett the man who planned a fatal Chesterfield County mansion party in September, has been arrested in California on unrelated charges.

The man, whose name is not being related at this time, is not wanted in connection with the Chesterfield fatal house party shooting, but sources say he planned and promoted the event.

Seven arrests have been made in connection to the party, held a home under construction in the 15000 block of Chesdin Green Way, in Lake Chesdin, Chesterfield.

Crime insider sources say the Chesdin Landing party planner was shot at least five times in a remote area of Paso Robles, California.

The 23-year-old Virginia man survived the shooting, but was arrested for attempted murder out of California.

Investigators say the incident in California does not appear to have gang ties.

