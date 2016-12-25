Queen Elizabeth misses Christmas Day church service with sickness

Queen Elizabeth will not attend church on Christmas Day, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday after confirming she is recovering from a “heavy cold”.

“Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Church at Sandringham this morning,” read the statement.

“The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery.

“Her Majesty will participate in the Royal Family Christmas celebrations during the day.”

The Queen has spent Christmas at Sandringham every year since 1988 and has not missed a Christmas Day service during that time.

The royal couple abruptly canceled plans to travel to their country home, Sandringham House in Norfolk, on Wednesday.

The Queen, 90, and her husband, 95, had been due to catch a morning train from London King’s Cross to King’s Lynn for their traditional Christmas holiday, but failed to turn up.

Instead, the pair traveled the following day by helicopter.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge attended church with their children George and Charlotte in Bucklebury, Berkshire, home of the Middleton family.

Richard Greene contributed to this story.