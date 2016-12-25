Young cancer patients get Christmas surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway. Every day through December, a CBS 6 team member will surprise someone in the community with a random act of kindness.

Tracy Sears was inspired to give angel necklaces to cancer patients again this year after seeing her sister, Kelly and team of stylists at Stella and Dot, donate several pieces of jewelry over the past several years to women and children undergoing cancer treatment at Massey Cancer Center and The Children's Hospital of Richmond.

She saw the smile it brought to their faces and wanted to help spread more joy.

This year, angel necklaces were given to three special little girls at The Children's Hospital of Richmond in honor of Lilley Sickal.

Lilley passed away in November after years of battling childhood cancer.

She'll always be remembered for her contagious smile and love for everyone.

Kelly, Jenny and Mike from Stella and Dot also left a huge basket of jewelry so other patients could enjoy the beautiful gifts in celebration of Christmas and Hanukkah.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is possible due to a partnership with Union Bank and Trust.

