Bedroom fire burns Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It took Henrico Fire crews about 25 minutes to bring a Saturday afternoon house fire under control. Crews were called to the home along the 2900 block of Muncie Road at about 4 p.m.

“The first personnel arrived in approximately six minutes to find a tri-level home with flames coming from an upstairs window and smoke coming from the eaves at the roof level,” Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman said. “Firefighters searched the house and discovered no one was inside.”

One person was checked out for minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

“The fire was determined to have started in an upstairs bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation,” Goodman added. “One adult occupant was displaced, but did not require the assistance of the Red Cross.”