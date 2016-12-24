Mike Stone helps RAL cover expensive pet-care cost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND Va. -- The Richmond Animal League (RAL) needs help with a major expense, but it's not one that might immediately come to mind.

While RAL can always use donations to take care of the animals there, they really need money for a new washer and dryer.

Since they wash so many dog and cat beds, sheets, and towels, normal household appliances just won't last.

RAL needs something big and industrial, designed to keep up with its daily needs. The price tag for a new washer and dryer, plus delivery and installation, is just over $11,000.

RAL's current machines are quite old, and the brand is not even manufactured anymore. They have been spending money this year trying to make them last longer, but it has been an expensive and losing battle.

RAL would rather spend that $11,000 on the care of the animals.

Mike Stone surprised RAL's executive director Amy McCracken with a donation and some help in driving costs down, courtesy of Commercial Laundry Equipment Company on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Click here to learn more about RAL or to donate. The Richmond Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization.

