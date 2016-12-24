× Police ID man killed standing on dark Louisa road

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed on School Bus Road, near Route 33, in Louisa on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The victim was identified as Daniel O. Jackson, 37, of Louisa County.

“A 2001 Honda Accord was traveling north on School Bus Road when it rounded a curve and struck the male pedestrian that was in the middle of the road,” Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Vick said. “There are no charges in the crash.”

The crash was reported at about 11:05 p.m. Friday just north of Route 33.

