VTM Favorite: Tom Euler Trio perform ‘Run Run Rudolph’

RICHMOND, Va. – Known as the young guy with the old soul, Tom Euler has quickly become a favorite among Virginia This Morning viewers. Tom stopped by along with band members Wes Mallory and Max Parker to perform holiday classic ‘Run Run Rudolph.’ You can catch Tom performing with the Bobby Blackhat Walters Band LIVE on stage on Saturday, December 31st for the ‘First Night’ Celebration at Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg at 7 pm and again at 8 pm. For more information you can visit http://www.tomeuler.com