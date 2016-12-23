VCU downs UL-Monroe 78-65 to improve to 9-3 on the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VCU fell behind UL-Monroe by as many as 7 points in the first half, but used a 17-2 second half run to beat the Warhawks 78-65. Mo Alie-Cox had 16 points and Doug Brooks added 15 points, all in the second half as the Rams improved to 9-3 on the season. They are back home Tuesday night against Howard to close out their non-conference schedule.

Richmond freshman forward Grant Golden had a cardiac ablation performed to help alleviate the problem that caused him to collapse during last Saturday's loss to Texas Tech. Doctors are confident Golden will be able to return to the court but they have not set a time table as to when.

Golden did not travel with the Spiders to Friday's game at Orel Roberts.

Duke has suspended guard Grayson Allen for intentionally tripping an opponent during Wednesday night's win over Elon. It is the third time Allen has tripped an opponent during a game. Allen's suspension is indefinite right now, and Duke's next game is on New Year's Eve against Virginia Tech.

Former Hokies football assistant coach Shane Beamer has been fined $25,000 after admitting he was the assistant contacted by former Wake Forest radio analyst Tommy Elrod before the teams met back in 2014. Elrod was fired after Wake Forest learned he spent the past three seasons trying to give information about the Deacons offense to their opponents. Beamer issued an apology on Thursday and said he never shared the information with any other coaches nor did the Hokies use it in that particular game, which Wake won 6-3 in double overtime.