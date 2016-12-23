5 children, 2 adults burned from Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was burned and a total of seven people — two adults and five children — were displaced in a Friday afternoon fire, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore.

The person burned in the Old Zion Hill Road home kitchen fire was taken to the hospital for treatment. The burn victim’s condition was not released.

The fire, which was reported at about 1:06 p.m., was marked under control in 20 minutes, Elmore said.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

