Children in hospital surprise parents with Christmas gifts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sixty little patients at The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU got to shop for their parents this holiday season without ever leaving the hospital.

CBS 6 reporter Laura French surprised the children and their parents as part of our CBS 6 Month of Giving. French shopped for and wrapped close to 100 gifts for the children to pick from to surprise their loved ones.

"Most of our events at the hospital are bringing gifts to children and that’s wonderful and they love it and their parents love it, but, a lot of the kids really want to do something for their parents because they understand that’s what the season is about. It’s not just receiving, it’s also giving,” Heather Rossi, Senior Certified Child Life Specialist at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, said.

Dozens of the children will be spending this Christmas in the hospital.

"It breaks my heart to think these children won’t be home with their families for the holidays, so I knew I wanted to do something to make their Christmas a little extra special,” French said. “I wanted to buy each of the kids gifts, but when I learned how selfless they were and instead wanted me to use those funds for their loved ones, it made this experience even more special.

The kids were thrilled to have the opportunity to choose from five gift options. The Starbucks gift cards went first!