Manhunt underway for escaped inmate at Southside Regional Jail

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. – A manhunt is underway after an inmate at Southside Regional Jail escaped from the Greensville County facility Friday evening.

Greensville County is located south of Petersburg in Emporia, Virginia.

Investigators say at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, inmate Billy Dillon, 50, was taking out trash and forced his way through a walk-in gate and fled from the jail heading east.

Dillon was last seen wearing a green jump suit with Southside Regional Jail written on the back in white letters and orange shoes.

He is described as a white male, 5'6" 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to court records, Dillon was incarcerated on grand larceny charges. He plead guilty to the charge in September and is currently serving a 3 year sentence.

Anyone who comes into contact with Dillon should use caution and call 911 or the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 434-348 4200.

