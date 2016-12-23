Holmberg in search of the last-minute Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Friday, the eve of Christmas Eve, I went in search for a Christmas tree.

While you may scoff at the lateness of this plea for a tree, I thought the whole idea was not to put up your Christmas trees too early so they don't get dangerously dried out, or your pets don't mess them up.

But it looks like the era of a last-minute - and therefore cheap - Christmas tree is all-but over.

Watch my video report to see what I found, or didn't find, as it turned out.

Merry Christmas to all, particularly those of you who, like me, wait until right before Christmas to get ready for it!