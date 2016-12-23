Ho-ho-holdup: Santa hands out candy canes at a bank – and robs it

MEMPHIS — ‘Twas four days before Christmas
When Santa walked in
To the Memphis City Employee Credit Union
With candy canes and a grin.
He handed out the goodies
He had enough to share
He wished a “Merry Christmas”
To all who were there.
Everyone inside
Was filled with good cheer
Until Santa walked up to a teller
And made his intentions clear.
He handed her a note
No candy cane like before,
He demanded all of her money
In her cash drawer.
With the loot in hand
He ran down the street
Still wearing the mask and red shirt
And black shoes on his feet.
Cops say he’s a man
5’9 in height
He weighs about 150 lbs
No belly in sight.
Police are still searching
For bad Santa and his prize
No one was injured
Just startled and surprised.