Peak Experiences to open rock climbing gym in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An indoor sports facility near The Diamond has struck a deal to take its $2.5 million expansion plan to new heights and bring a niche Southside gym across the river.

The Sports Center of Richmond (SCOR) has signed on Midlothian indoor rock climbing gym Peak Experiences to build a new location on SCOR’s soon-to-expand campus at 1385 Overbrook Road.

Peak Experiences will erect rock climbing walls in a 15,000-square-foot section of an existing steel building at SCOR, which is increasing the size of the complex by 30 percent by adding a new 50,000-square-foot steel building that will house two-and-a-half turf fields, along with new party and reception areas and a cover on its existing outdoor field.

The new rock gym will be a sister site to Peak Experiences’ original location, which opened in 1998 with 15,000 square feet at 11421 Polo Circle in Midlothian, behind the Shoppes at Bellgrade.

SCOR owner Mark Grossman said the new amenity will complement the facility’s offerings, including its turf fields, which host soccer leagues and other sports, its sports bar and party areas.

