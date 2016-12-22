Christmas party killing: Wife arrested in husband’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A holiday house party in Henrico became a crime scene after a woman stabbed her husband to death Wednesday night, according to party-goers and Henrico Police.

Mara Flore Lewis, 27, was arrested on murder charges in connection to the stabbing.

Police said Lewis killed her husband, 26-year-old Fred Lewis III.

The couple was attending a Christmas party at a friend's Carlisle Avenue home.

"I was sitting in the living room and somebody screamed. It looked like she was getting ready to stab him," the homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said. "There really was no helping him... none of this we ever thought would have taken place."

The couple had been drinking and arguing over infidelity issues, according to witnesses.

"It was something they wouldn't let go," the homeowner said. "She [Mara] wouldn't let go of the foolishness. It didn't need to take place during the holidays."

The couple had four children, friends said.

"Their kids are going to suffer more than anybody now because they have neither one of the parents," the homeowner lamented.

