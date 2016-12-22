Lynx stolen from Virginia animal park

WINCHESTER, Va. — Two Siberian Lynx felines were stolen from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester, Virginia.

“The owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park reported that sometime between 6 p.m. December 19 and 3:30 p.m. on December 20, 2016, unknown person(s) entered the property and removed two of three Siberian Lynx felines secured inside there kennel,” a Frederick County Sheriff’s spokesman said. “The felines are 10 months in age with an estimated cost of $4,000 each.”

A third Lynx was left in the cage. It looks identical to the missing animals.