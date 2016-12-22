DURHAM, North Carolina — Duke University announced star basketball player Grayson Allen has been suspended after tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana during Wednesday night’s game in Greensboro.

“We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.”

Allen, crying in the locker room afterward, said he was ashamed for “a selfish play,” The Sports Xchange reported.