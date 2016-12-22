Crime Insider: Dinwiddie store owner pistol whipped during armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A Dinwiddie County grocery store owner is recovering after being attacked Thursday in an early morning armed robbery.

Investigators say the robbery happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. at JB’s Grocery located in the 12000 block of Cox Road in the Poole Siding area of the county.

The suspect entered the store displaying a weapon and attacked the business owner when he opened for business, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime insider sources tell Jon Burkett the suspect pistol whipped the 65-year-old store owner in the back, several times.

Investigators say the business owner sustained minor injuries during the attack.

After the assault, investigators say the suspect made off with an undisclosed sum of currency and fled the scene on foot.



The suspect is described as a male approximately 5’8” – 5’10” tall and approximately 180 pounds.

During the robbery, he was seen wearing a stocking mask, blue coveralls and black athletic shoes.

Dinwiddie Investigators is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this violent attack. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212