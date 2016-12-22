Crossroads Art Center honored as Retailer of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. – Jenni Kirby, Director of Crossroads Arts Center, stopped by the studio to share the details behind the organizations recent recognition as the Retailer of the Year Award from the local Retail Merchants Association. Jenni also discussed the release of the new website Buy RVA Art, an online service that promotes local artists and events. The Crossroads Art Center is located at 2016 Staples Mill Rd in Richmond. For more information you can call 804-278-8950 or visit http://www.crossroadsartscenter.com and http://www.buyrvaart.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CROSSROADS ARTS CENTER}