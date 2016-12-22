Community supports man who lost mother, son in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In a tragedy that devastated Henrico’s Lakeside community, a December 3 house fire on Kenmore Road killed 86-year-old Helen Voltz and her 27-year-old grandson Kyle Voltz.

"You don't believe certain things are true and you keep thinking things will be back to the way things were,” Barry Voltz, whose mother and son died in the house fire, said.

But things will never be the same Barry, as each day brings a heavy reality that his mother and son are gone.

The fire appeared to be an accidental fire that started in the kitchen, investigators said. The home had smoke detectors, but those detectors were not working the day of the fatal fire.

Barry's mom, lovingly called Nanny and son Kyle, are being remembered fondly by so many, and that is what keeps him going.

“This is what the people around me have done. They have held up my hands, held me up at a time when I can't stand,” said Barry, holding back tears.

Barry said his mother wore her heart on her sleeve, especially for family and countless children she looked after throughout the years.

“She has his legacy of nurturing children and that's what she shared with Kyle,” he said. “My mom was all about making people feel loved, welcomed and part of the family.”

Kyle was looking after his grandmother the night they died. Barry said Kyle inherited his caring, compassionate spirit from Nanny.

Although his son’s life was cut short, Berry said he couldn’t be more proud of how his 27-year-old son spent the last several years caring for his Nanny.

“What else could you ask for in a son who wants to take care of your mom… and do that willingly?” asked Berry.

Barry called the outpouring of support from their church, West End Assembly of God, family, and the community overwhelming.

Hundreds have donated over $18,000 to the family’s GoFundMe page to help the family through the unimaginable.

Although there is a long road is ahead, Barry plans to lean on his faith, family and friends and rely on sweet memories of Nanny and Kyle, to one day get him and his family to a place of healing.