Richmond inmate dies in jail bathroom

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway inside the Richmond Justice Center after a jail inmate was found dead in a bathroom.

Trevino L. Mitchell, 44, was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a bathroom at the jail infirmary.

“Mitchell [was] seen walking upright from his bed to the private bathroom section of the Infirmary with no visible signs of physical distress,” a Richmond Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “A deputy conducting a security check discovered Mr. Mitchell still seated on the toilet apparently suffering from a medical situation.”

Mitchell was pronounced dead after efforts were made to save his life.

“We are currently waiting for the complete results of the preliminary autopsy report and a toxicology report from the Office of the Medical Examiner in order to determine the exact cause of death,” the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Mitchell entered the jail December 13 after his arrest on drug possession with intent to distribute charges, according to the Richmond Sheriff’s Office.

At least two other inmates have died at the Richmond City Justice Center this year. In 2015, three inmates died at the city jail over a 72-hour period.

