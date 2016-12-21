Man wanted for 3 burglaries along Chamberlayne Avenue corridor

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in three burglaries that occurred in November along the Chamberlayne Avenue corridor.

The first incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on November 3.

Officers were called to the Coin Laundry, located at 2905 Chamberlayne Avenue, for a report of a break-in in progress. When officers arrived to the scene they found the front door of the business open. Nothing was reported missing from the business.

About 30 minute later, a burglar alarm sounded at BeautiFull, located at 1801 Chamberlayne Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene they found the glass door of the business had been shattered. Police say electric hair clippers were among the items stolen during the crime.

The third incident happened about a week later, November 12, again at BeautiFull.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm at the business and found that the glass door had been smashed again.

Police say electric hair clippers and other electric hair tools were stolen during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8” – 6’ tall with an average build. Police say the suspect may be wearing Nike Air Force One shoes, which are black with a white sole.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Michael Disalvo at (804) 646-3184 or Detective Eric Livengood at (804) 646-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.