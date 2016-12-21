× Chesterfield man wanted for identity theft, credit card fraud

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police have asked for help finding William “Billy” Stafford, III.

Stafford, whose last known address was Sylvania Road in Chesterfield, is wanted by Colonial Heights Police for two counts of credit card forgery, two counts of identity theft, credit card fraud, and larceny of a credit card.

Stafford was described by police as 6’1” and 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

He also has several outstanding warrants in Gloucester County.

Anyone with information about Stafford was asked to call Master Detective Roger Santini at 804-520-9329 or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.