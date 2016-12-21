Alabama woman receives Reddit Secret Santa surprise from Snoop Dogg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Reddit, a popular social network, offers a Secret Santa program. People can send gifts to a stranger and usually they never identify themselves.

We've occasionally seen celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bill Gates give gifts. This year, a a Harvest woman got a big surprise when she signed up.

A package showed up on Erin's porch. She opened it and immediately had to share the news.

"I called my husband, and I'm like, 'I think my Secret Santa might be Snoop Dogg,'" she told WHNT.

We've agreed not to identify Erin fully to keep her Reddit privacy intact. She is a Reddit Secret Santa veteran. She's been participating for the last three years.

Most of the time, she said she enjoys the giving a little bit more than the receiving. She realized something might be up when she got a message from Reddit administrators to say her gift was on the way.

"That's not normally what happens," Erin told us. "Normally you get an automated message to just alert you your secret Santa shipped your gift. So that was a little odd."

When she opened it, she found a card signed by Snoop Dogg.

"I will admit, I freaked out," Erin said.

We compared the signature to pictures online. It looks legit. Besides, who else would send this stuff?

Erin got a shirt that said Snoop Dogg Millionaire, some Snoop slippers, a little drone, socks, and... some leaves in a package.

We already know what you're screaming this must be. Erin insists the only leaves in the package were green tea.

To quote the D-O Double G, "Merry Xmizzle."

Erin says she wants to ship back a little thank you package to help Snoop think fondly of the Tennessee Valley. Reddit users are helping with suggestions, including a care package from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Geek Out Huntsville as well as barbecue sauce. Also, some homemade chocolates, in case he gets the munchies.