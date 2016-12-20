The Richmond Royalettes twirl onto Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Royalettes compete in contests sanctioned by the National Baton Twirling Association on a State, Regional and National level. The talented performers, along with Director Diane Johnson Gunnels, stopped by our LIVE show to share a special performance. Catch the Richmond Royalettes on stage at the Altria Theatre with The Richmond Pops Band Tuesday, December 20th at 7 pm. They are hosting the 10th Annual “Snow Festival” Competition January 14th at Powhatan High School. For more information you can visit http://www.royalettesbaton.com