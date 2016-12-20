SUV stolen in armed home invasion, robbery in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man says he’s still in shock after being held at gunpoint during a home invasion and robbery on Richmond’s Northside Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, who asked CBS 6 to hide his identity, says not Santa, but a scrooge came knocking five days before Christmas at his home in the 3200 block of cliff Avenue.

He said the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The night shift worker said when he first opened the door, the man asked for a smoke. But he says when he returned seconds later with a cigarette, a gun was pointed right in his face.

"He said if I reported anything, he'd come back and kill me," said the victim. "He said get on the floor and I was afraid."

The victim says the gunman then forced his way into the home, swiping a Sony PlayStation 4, his debit card and a set of the victim’s SUV keys.

“He saw my keys on the table, took them and fled in my vehicle," he added.

Police issued a be on the lookout for the victim's blue 2006 Dodge Durango with the last four of the license plate, 5588.

The victim said he's never seen the suspect a day in his life and can't believe how brazen the act was considering it was in broad daylight.

"I was asleep and woke up to the door," he recalled. "I just complied and did what he said."

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.