Four Redskins selected to 2017 Pro Bowl

The Washington Redskins will be well represented at the 2017 Pro Bowl as four players were announced by the NFL Tuesday night.

Left tackle Trent Williams, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, right guard Brandon Scherff and tight end Jordan Reed lead the team’s 2017 class for the annual all-star showcase.

According to NFL.com, Williams, Scherff and Kerrigan will be starters for the NFC.

Trent Williams, considered one of the best left tackles in the NFL, was selected to the Pro Bowl for the firth-consecutive season.

Kerrigan, who has 11 sacks so far this season, is headed to the Pro Bowl for the second time of his career.

Scherff, the Redskins’ first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and Reed are first time Pro Bowlers.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, cornerback Josh Norman, and punt returner Jamison Crowder have been selected a Pro Bowl alternates.