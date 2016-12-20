Cars windshields smashed after rocks thrown from train trestle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- In a barrage of rocks, four cars were damaged Sunday near a train trestle on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

"It was pretty scary," said one of the victims who asked not to be identified. "I thought I was going to wreck at first, you know, because it sounded like a gun going off."

The rock hit the roof of his car, right above the driver's seat.

During the rock throwing incidents, two windshields were smashed, a roof was damaged and the hood to another car was also damaged.

Witnesses told Police they spotted two people on the trestle around the time the cars were hit.

Captain William Anspach with Colonial Heights Police said the suspects appeared to be juveniles adding a short time later one of the victims spotted the pair.

"He got out of his vehicle and attempted to speak with them about the incident, however as he approached them, they took off running," said Anspach.

If caught, the suspects could face Misdemeanor Trespassing for being on railroad property, felony charges of throwing a missile into an occupied car, and if the damage is more than $200, it would be a felony charge of destruction of property.

Battlefield Park Body Shop owner, Wilson Abernathy, says the damages of the vehicles are definitely more than $200.

"Well just roughly looking… We're looking at $800 to $1,000 to fix that car," Abernathy said of the dented hood.

Depending on the car, Abernathy says the smashed windshield could run anywhere from $200 to $500.

If the suspect are juveniles, the parents could also have to pay restitution to cover the cost of the damage to the four vehicles.

The Victim whose roof was damaged said "I think it's pretty sad, the parents should get involved with their kids and teach them that this stuff isn't right."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300.