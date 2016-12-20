Bryant & Stratton’s Career Life Prep Program can help you excel in school

RICHMOND, Va. – Campus Director for Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Beth Murphy joined us in studio the to discuss Bryant and Stratton’s innovative Career Life Prep program, and how it can be integrated into your curriculum to help you excel in your college career. Bryant & Stratton will be hosting a ‘Career Life Prep’ Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, December 21st from 12 pm to 1:30 pm. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON}